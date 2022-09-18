Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.68. 6,150,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,005. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.33 and a 1 year high of $291.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -0.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,823 shares of company stock worth $3,526,086. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

