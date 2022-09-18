Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.06.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $169.49 on Thursday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,753 shares of company stock worth $25,485,657. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

