Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.00 million-$228.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.62 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair cut Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.