0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $10,088.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00120106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00855854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

