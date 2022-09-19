300FIT NETWORK (FIT) Hits One Day Volume of $204,124.00

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. 300FIT NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and $204,124.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 300FIT NETWORK has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 300FIT NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,038.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010694 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005252 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00063685 BTC.

300FIT NETWORK Coin Profile

FIT is a coin. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 coins. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org.

300FIT NETWORK Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Financial Investment Token is backed by FIAT currency that provides individuals and organizations with a robust and decentralized method of exchanging value while using a familiar accounting unit. The innovation of blockchains is an auditable and cryptographically secured global ledger. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300FIT NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300FIT NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 300FIT NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

