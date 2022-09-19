386,396 Shares in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ) Purchased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (BATS:NETZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 386,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,754,000. Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF makes up 1.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000.

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF Stock Performance

Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25.

