390,000 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 390,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. Finally, Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $53,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 886,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,664,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

