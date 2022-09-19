42,374 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.23. 10,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67.

