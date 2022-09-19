43,659 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.1% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.78. 7,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.