44,553 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 108.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

TAP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,809. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.