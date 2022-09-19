626 Financial LLC Acquires 5,483 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

626 Financial LLC raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,444,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,336 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,479,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 395,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $727,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sabre stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 38,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,118. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

