626 Financial LLC Buys 795 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WestRock Stock Up 4.2 %

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. WestRock has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

