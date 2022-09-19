626 Financial LLC Has $216,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

626 Financial LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,093 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Insider Activity

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:C traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $48.38. 157,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,828,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

