9,210 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $181,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $160,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.79. 27,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

