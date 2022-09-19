9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9F

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in 9F by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in 9F by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 9F by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

9F Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of JFU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. 52,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. 9F has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

