Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 651,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 934% from the average session volume of 62,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.