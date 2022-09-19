Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Down 26.5% in August

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of AKR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. 994,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.
Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
