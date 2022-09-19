Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $527,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 2,320.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 221,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 212,460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 4.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 12.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,897,000 after buying an additional 207,675 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ENER remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Monday. 32,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,323. Accretion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

