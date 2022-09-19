Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 2,725 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,153. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

