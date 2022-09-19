Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $388.21. The company had a trading volume of 56,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

