Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

D stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.16. The company has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

