Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.77 Million Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 106.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,995 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth $4,622,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 108.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, CEO Michael A. Reisner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at $391,546.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE CION traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $567.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 28.35%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 147.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.