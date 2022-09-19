Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $860,000 Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA LQDH traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,499. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

