Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VUG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.50. 4,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average is $249.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

