Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 71,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.13. 32,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,354. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.