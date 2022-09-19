Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 1,835 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,083 shares of company stock worth $2,201,152 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

COIN stock traded down $4.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.24. The company had a trading volume of 102,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,404,606. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

