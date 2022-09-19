Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 5,764 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,933,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -478.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.36. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $28.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

