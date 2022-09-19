Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 754 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,261,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

