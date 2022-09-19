Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

