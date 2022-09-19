Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

ACET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $125,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,292 shares of company stock worth $1,534,604. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 120,711 shares during the period.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

