Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $166.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.71. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $730,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

