AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 2,332 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 581,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,630,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

