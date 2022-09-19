AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,440 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.61% of Veracyte worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 46.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000.
Veracyte Stock Performance
Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.14. 23,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $54.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Veracyte Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
