AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.25% of Weyerhaeuser worth $60,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after acquiring an additional 372,177 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10,938.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.18. 66,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,178. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

