AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $20.32 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $20,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after buying an additional 45,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total transaction of $845,288.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total value of $263,632.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,201. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

