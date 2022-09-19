AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $25.18 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,693 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $25,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,225. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $354.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

