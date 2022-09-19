AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,664 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $42,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $212.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,660. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.47 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

