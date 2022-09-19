AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 200,056 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200,056 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.14% of Steel Dynamics worth $17,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

