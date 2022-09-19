AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 4,284 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.14% of Penumbra worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

PEN traded down $4.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.14. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.53 and a beta of 0.66. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

