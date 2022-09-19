Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Stock Performance

Air T stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. Air T has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831 over the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.