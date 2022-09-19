Albert D Mason Inc. Buys 7,451 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 370,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $168,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,609,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 182,711 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Trading Down 0.8 %

Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.