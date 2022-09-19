Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $78,668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2,434.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after buying an additional 395,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after buying an additional 329,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after buying an additional 227,637 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $4.28 on Monday, reaching $177.65. 9,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.74 and its 200-day moving average is $175.40. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

