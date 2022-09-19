Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 1,590 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant Price Performance

Shares of TNC stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.