Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 310 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Price Performance
NYSE:TTE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.83. The stock had a trading volume of 99,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15.
TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
