Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 84,480 Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,480 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.12% of TransGlobe Energy worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGA. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,751,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 821,538 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 168.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. 98,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. TransGlobe Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.33.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TransGlobe Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

