Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Update

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $317,854,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $213,821,000.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.46. 11,489,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

