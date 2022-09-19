Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Down 10.5% in August

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $4.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,994. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.54.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
