Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Shares Down 11.1%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 191,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 85,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.36 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

