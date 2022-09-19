Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Alight Price Performance
ALIT opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.59.
About Alight
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
