Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 672,468 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $12.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,156,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 25,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $335,806.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,539,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,156,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $170,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,549,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,726,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,575,062 shares of company stock valued at $56,603,718. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

